Finally Taking the Dive: Learning how to swim as an adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A near-drowning experience during her youth kept WIS Anchor Intisar Faulkner at the shallow end, but this week she decided to change that.

As the weather gets hotter and more folks head to the pool or the beach, Faulkner decided it was time to learn how to swim.

Coach Jamal Smith from The Carolina Blue Waves swim club is offering swim lessons for the summer and is helping Faulkner achieve her goal.

Smith has several certifications and all the lessons are provided at the Windemere Club pool.

More information on lessons at The Carolina Blue Waves swim club can be found here.

