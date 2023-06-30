Man sent to hospital after accidental shooting on Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating an accidental and non-life-threatening shooting.

Law enforcement said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of House Street and Millwood Avenue.

K-9 officer Charlie was on the scene to help investigators collect evidence.

Investigators said they will speak to the victim at the hospital to learn what happened.

Accidental & non-life threatening shooting incident at approx 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of House St. & Millwood Ave. We will speak w/the male at a hospital to learn more about what happened. No threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/PvFFecLCgM — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 30, 2023

