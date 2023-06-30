SkyView
Man sent to hospital after accidental shooting on Millwood Avenue

Law enforcement said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of House Street...
Law enforcement said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of House Street and Millwood Avenue.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating an accidental and non-life-threatening shooting.

Law enforcement said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of House Street and Millwood Avenue.

K-9 officer Charlie was on the scene to help investigators collect evidence.

Investigators said they will speak to the victim at the hospital to learn what happened.

