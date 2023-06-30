Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One released a statement Friday regarding River Bluff High School Principal Jacob Smith and his family after they were involved in a crash during a family vacation in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Police Department confirmed the family got into a two-vehicle crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Wednesday night.

During the crash in Hilo, Hawaii four were left injured and one person was left critical.

After the news of the crash River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation, Meg Huggins sent out a letter informing parents and students of the incident.

The statement is below:

I’m writing on behalf of your principal, Mr. Jacob Smith. He asked me to please express his appreciation for all the support, care and concern shown to his family. The support from home and in Hawaii has been overwhelming. The family is so grateful. Also he wanted to let you all know two of his children remain in the hospital. The family continues to pray for a full recovery for everyone involved in the accident and appreciates your continued support. As soon as he is able Mr. Smith will provide the RBHS family with a personal update. In the meantime, we ask for respect for the family’s privacy. We want to help keep their focus on recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred far from their home while on a family vacation.

