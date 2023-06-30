Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One released a statement Friday regarding River Bluff High School Principal Jacob Smith and his family after they were involved in a crash during a family vacation in Hawaii.
The Hawaii Police Department confirmed the family got into a two-vehicle crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Wednesday night.
During the crash in Hilo, Hawaii four were left injured and one person was left critical.
After the news of the crash River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation, Meg Huggins sent out a letter informing parents and students of the incident.
The statement is below:
