SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default
River Bluff High School principal and family injured in car crash in Hilo, Hawaii.
Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
Eric Fetzer
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the death of an inmate at Broad...
Authorities launch homicide investigation into Columbia inmate’s death