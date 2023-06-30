It takes a small army to put on Fort Jackson’s Fourth of July celebration

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson is expecting more than 25,000 people to attend its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday.

The U.S. Army installation opens its gates to the surrounding community every year to share in the commemoration of the nation’s independence.

As you would expect from a military community, Fort Jackson is going all out with the patriotism and fun.

The event features five carnival rides, five vendors, 12 food trucks, three beer tents, a concert and a professional fireworks show.

While thousands of civilian and military people will descend on Hilton Field for the festivities, what they may not realize is all of the logistics and manpower that go into putting on an event of this caliber.

“You’ve heard it takes a village? It took 16 different divisions to come together to do this,” said marketing manager of Directorate of Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Ana Gonzalez. “Just with FMWR alone, 131 employees just to get this put together for that day.”

Transporting the Crowd in Buses

The planning and support doesn’t stop there. A number of other departments have a heavy hand in the event, including those who work at the Logistics Readiness Center.

Their role on Saturday will be to transport roughly 11,000 people in buses around the post.

Chief of Transportation Division Davida Smith told WIS News 10 it takes her department weeks of planning and a lot of meetings to get ready for the Fourth of July celebration.

“We have about 20 drivers that are set up to do different routes for that event,” said Smith. “My crew shows up typically around 5′o’clock in the morning ... but we’re looking to transport [the public] until whatever time the event ends that evening to make sure everybody is safe and secure.”

According to the Director of Emergency Services MAJ John Ferrell, upon entering Gate 4 at Boyden Arbor Road, there will be a blue line drivers can follow to take them to Hilton Field.

If space is not available there, other areas around Fort Jackson will be open for parking. Drivers can expect to be directed to the overflow parking areas, where the buses will take them to and from Hilton Field.

Getting Through the gate

Emergency Services oversees law enforcement, the fire department, physical security over the gates and access control of Fort Jackson.

There are requirements people have to follow to be able to enter Fort Jackson for the event.

WIS News 10 has a list of those published here.

There’s also items both allowed and not allowed on post. Fort Jackson has those listed here.

In some cases, Fort Jackson coordinates assistance from community partners off-post to make the event successful.

Planning for the heavy traffic is one way they’re incorporating those relationships.

“Outside of the gate, there will be some congestion, not so much on in-field as people usually trickle in, but then on ex-field,” said Ferrell. “However, we’ve coordinated with the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as Richland County and they’re prepared to assist and try to expedite that outfield traffic as much as possible.”

Medical and Fire Safety

Fort Jackson’s Fire Department will also be involved in the event. Assistant Fire Chief Steven Hamilton told WIS News 10 his crew will be available to help with medical issues among the crowd, like heat exhaustion.

“Typically when we have events like this, and years past, medical emergencies are a big concern,” said Hamilton. “We would advise the public ahead of coming out here to know it’s going to be extremely hot. Hydrate, look out for one another, monitor for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially with children and the elderly.”

Hamilton also added it’s common for children to not recognize the symptoms of heat stroke, so parents need to make sure they’re hydrated.

According to Hamilton, there will be multiple Emergency Services personnel around the event, to include law enforcement, fire and EMS. He recommends attendees with an emergency to flag one of them down or call 911 if one can’t be found.

Of course, Fort Jackson’s Fire Department will be on standby for any issues with the fireworks — even though Hamilton stated fireworks done by professional production companies are typically very safe.

“Fireworks have a tendency to have embers fall that could start small fires, so we’ll be available to deal with that as well,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton added his department reviews the firework company’s plans, as far as launch sites, size, and fallout areas to issue a display permit.

Fort Jackson’s Fire Department also stays in communication with Columbia-Richland Fire Department should there be a need for their support.

The Fun Stuff

Hilton Field opens up on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the vendors, food trucks and carnival rides.

A concert starts at 6 p.m. where Navy veteran and South Carolina native Brooks Herring will open for American country music artist Blanco Brown.

The fireworks are expected to start at 9:20 p.m. or when night falls and they will last 20 to 30 minutes.

There are requirements for entering post as well as a list of items attendees are allowed to bring, such as coolers and tents. There are also items attendees are not allowed to bring on post, like no weapons of any kind.

Fort Jackson officials advised the community to check the installation’s social media pages and website before heading to post on Saturday for updates on any last minute changes.

The family friendly event is free to the public, which Gonzalez said wouldn’t be possible without the funds they receive from sponsors.

At least a portion of the money patrons spend — whether it’s spent through DFMWR or with AAFES, who coordinates the vendors and food trucks — goes back to the military community.

Planning for next year

Gonzalez told WIS News 10 it takes Fort Jackson 355 days out of the year to plan the event and her team will hit the ground 30 days after it ends to begin their search for next year’s talent and fireworks.

A few days after Saturday’s event, all of the departments involved will convene to discuss what worked well and lessons learned to roll into the next event.

“For us, the planning process for this year’s event started about three days after last year’s event,” said Ferrell. “As time progresses and the DFMWR firms up a plan, then we firm up our security and safety overlay plan to it.”

Even though there’s many moving parts to coordinate and a lot of hard work that goes into the event, it doesn’t seem to deter any of the crews on their mission to pull off a successful Fourth of July Celebration event year after year.

“We know that time is priceless and we want to make sure when you come out here you remember this,” said Gonzalez. “I remember my first set of fireworks at the age of six at Fort Lewis when my parents were in the military. This will be a moment for them to remember with their kids watching the fireworks.”

