Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Cherokee County and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating after human remains were found in a barrel floating in a lake on Thursday.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene at Lake Thicketty. The Cherokee County coroner and sheriff’s deputies were called to the boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “It appears the body had been in the container for a number of days.”

Body found inside barrel at lake (Viewer submission)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, Cherokee County Emergency Management, and Spartanburg County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Investigators interviewed a person of interest in connection with the death and determined the person died in Spartanburg County. They charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Eric Fetzer (Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they expect to make additional arrests soon.

An autopsy is being performed by the Spartanburg County coroner to positively identify the victim and determine how he or she died. Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.