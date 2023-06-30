SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a barrel floating in a lake on Thursday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Cherokee County and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating after human remains were found in a barrel floating in a lake on Thursday.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene at Lake Thicketty. The Cherokee County coroner and sheriff’s deputies were called to the boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “It appears the body had been in the container for a number of days.”

Body found inside barrel at lake
Body found inside barrel at lake(Viewer submission)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, Cherokee County Emergency Management, and Spartanburg County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Investigators interviewed a person of interest in connection with the death and determined the person died in Spartanburg County. They charged 25-year-old Eric Shawn Fetzer with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

Eric Fetzer
Eric Fetzer(Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they expect to make additional arrests soon.

An autopsy is being performed by the Spartanburg County coroner to positively identify the victim and determine how he or she died. Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

Latest News

River Bluff High School principal and family injured in car crash in Hilo, Hawaii.
Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
According to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the death of an inmate at Broad...
Authorities launch homicide investigation into Columbia inmate’s death
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat this holiday weekend
Soldiers help set up in preparation for Fort Jackson's Independence Day Celebration on...
It takes a small army to put on Fort Jackson’s Fourth of July celebration