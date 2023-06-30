Greg Leon testifies in murder trial of wife’s lover: ‘I thought it was a drug deal’

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After nearly a week of recess, the murder trial of prominent restaurateur Greg Leon continued Thursday with his testimony.

Leon the founder of the San Jose Mexican Restaurant chain, is accused of murdering 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos who was having an affair with his wife, Rachel.

The shooting, which Leon claims was an act of self-defense, occurred in a commercial parking lot when he discovered Santos naked, and Rachel partially undressed in the back seat of a Toyota Tundra.

Deemed a homicide by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2016.

Now seven years after the killing, a jury heard Leon’s testimony after the defense teams’ motion for a mistrial was denied by presiding Judge Walton McLeod.

“I had no reason to believe [Rachel was having an affair]… I bought her everything,” said Leon during an hours-long seat at the stand.

The self-made restaurateur, originally from Mexico, testified to a “wonderful” marriage with Rachel and that he never suspected the mother of his seven children of having an affair.

Under witness testimony and cross-examination, Leon maintained that the death of Santos was entirely to blame on his unfaithful wife.

He once again testified to shooting at Santos four times with his .357 Magnum revolver, which he possessed a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) for.

According to Leon, the beginning of the end started approximately one year prior to the fatal shooting when he suspected that his wife was abusing drugs.

He never suspected an affair as he and Rachel remained intimate on a weekly basis.

He said that Rachel lost upwards of 40 pounds prior to the incident, appeared depressed, and grew increasingly argumentative and combative.

“She was short and would snap at me on any given day… Women go through changes and I didn’t think much of it,” testified Leon.

Within the year in question, Leon said he noticed money missing from a joint safe at home which was used by him and his wife to bring bundles of cash to and from his restaurants.

When he brought the issue of missing money to Rachel’s attention, she became defensive and turned his inquiry into an argument not worth having.

Leon later discovered that $50,000 went missing over the course of that year and that the money was likely used to pay for the Toyota truck Santos was killed in.

On the fatal night in question, Leon said he went looking for Rachel as she was supposed to be home but wasn’t answering phone calls across his personal cellphone and restaurant landline.

He called his youngest son at home who said that Rachel was at her sister’s house.

Leon admitted to activating the tracker installed under the hood of Rachel’s Mercedes SUV roughly three weeks prior, which revealed she was at an unfamiliar parking lot.

“I’m always in a hurry. That’s my lifestyle,” said Leon when questioned by prosecutors on why he left the San Jose restaurant on Augusta Road so quickly before the shooting.

Leon stopped by Rachel’s sister’s house, which was en route to her last detected location, and did not see her vehicle.

Leon ultimately found his wife’s empty vehicle in a commercial parking lot in Lexington County. He said he didn’t pull his revolver from his pocket until he heard his wife scream from a nearby truck.

With headlights blinding his sight, he approached and opened the rear passenger door of the Toyota Tundra. He testified to immediately recognizing the naked man as Santos, a routine customer of one of his restaurants.

“I was concerned for [Rachel’s] sake and mine… I asked her twice to get out of the car… she was frozen… she just sat there,” continued Leon.

Santos, wearing a smirk, looked to Leon and said, “Gregorito, te voy a matar” which translates to, “Little Greg, I’m going to kill you.”

Leon testified to firing at the naked man four times when he started reaching for the center console of the vehicle.

Prosecutors said no weapons were found in the truck and that Santos was shot three times in the back.

Proceedings are set to start at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday.

State Exhibit 58. Arturo Bravo Santos (left) and Rachel Leon (right). (Andrew Fancher)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.