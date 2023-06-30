Furry Friends Friday - Anne and AJ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Anne and AJ are two 8-week-old Hound mix puppies up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Anne, AJ, and their 3 other siblings were found living in an abandoned house. They are super sweet and playful puppies! Like most puppies, they will play hard until they completely tucker themselves out and then cuddle up for a long nap… and repeat! These two have lots of personality and love being with people. We think they will be medium-to-large size dogs once fully grown.

We believe that Anne is deaf. She needs a home with structure and, if possible, someone with deaf dog experience or who is willing to train a deaf dog. The only real difference in training a deaf dog versus a hearing dog is you use hand signals instead of verbal commands. Her deafness certainly does not seem to bother her or stop her from having fun!

We will have lots of puppies including AJ and Anne on-site this Saturday during our adoption hours! Young puppies need an adopter that is excited about training, teaching them manners and helping the young pup grow with the family. A lot of puppies are returned because people don’t realize the commitment they are making when they adopt. Having a new puppy is fun, exciting and rewarding but it is also a lot of work! The more work you put in early on with a puppy, the better behaved and socialized they will be when they get older. Oftentimes, puppies can benefit from being in a house with a confident adult dog to help teach them how to be a good dog.

We will be accepting walk-ins for adoptions this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please fill out an adoption application at www.pawmettolifeline.org to get started with the adoption process.

