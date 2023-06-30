FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Index values set to jump to the 100s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we press towards the weekend, hot temperatures & humidity will be resulting in heat indices over 100 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Hot and humid conditions roll on with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Heat index values will reach the triple digits into this weekend, so stay weather aware!

Each day from Saturday through the 4th of July will be a FIRST ALERT Weather Day due tp this heat.

Weekend conditions look to remain with some spotty storm chances, into next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Happy Friday my friends! Sunny & hot weather keeps on again with highs in the mid-90s and the heat index pushing close to triple digits by tomorrow afternoon, with humidity back on the increase in a big way.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Looking ahead to the weekend, which is the start of the 4th of July holiday, the heat continues with highs in the mid-90s but there is the chance for some spotty showers and storms both afternoons, as humidity continues on its climb. Please be careful during this hot stretch!

WIS (WIS)

Each day from Saturday through Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT Weather Day with dangerous heat index values surpassing 100 degrees. Most of the days will push close to or surpass 105 degrees for a heat index, or go slightly higher, so please take this heat seriously.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with highs around 93-94, with a few stray showers & storms possible. Heat index values will average in the upper 90s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Humid with some hazy sun and a couple storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s, heat index in the low 100s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Sunday: Highs push just above 95, with partly sunny skies and a few spotty storms around. Heat index in the low 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few storms. Heat index in the low 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few storms. Heat index in the low 100s!

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.