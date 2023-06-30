SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat this holiday weekend

By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Days for Saturday through the 4th of July for dangerous heat index values.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Temperatures are heating up and the humidity is going up to which gives us dangerous heat index values this holiday weekend.
  • First Alert Weather Days are issued for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for heat index values around 105-110.
  • Heat is the #1 weather related killer in the United States.
  • Expect an isolated storm (20% chance) Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
  • There’s a 30% chance of rain and Thunder Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The humidity has increased and our temperatures are in the low 70s tonight. Expect a little smoke and haze.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with highs reaching the mid 90s with heat index values near 106. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon. Same goes for Sunday with mid 90s, chance of showers and storms (20%) and heat index values near 105.

Monday looks hotter with high temps near 97. Skies are partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. It’s a First Alert Weather Day for heat index values near 108.

The 4th of July has a 30% chance of storms. And heat index values get up to 105 making it another First Alert Weather Day. High temps are near 94. The best chance of rain and storms are in the afternoon hours.

We’re in the low 90s Wednesday with high temps near 93, there’s a 40% chance of rain and storms. Skies are mostly cloudy.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Lows are in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Humid with some hazy sun and a couple storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s, heat index in the mid 100s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Sunday: Highs push to 95, with partly cloudy skies and a few spotty storms around. Heat index in the mid 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s with very humid conditions and a few storms. Heat index in the upper 100s!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday: Highs stay in the mid 90s with very humid conditions and a few storms (30%). Heat index in the mid 100s!

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

