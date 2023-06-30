SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies investigating afternoon shooting after man dies at hospital

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive.(FOX5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive around 3:20 p.m. on June 29.

At the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound lying down on the ground in a parking lot.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment in the upper body area.

He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter
Sumter County deputy hits 2 pedestrians on the way to manhunt, 1 dies at hospital a week later
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
Dr. David Omura’s exit from his position was announced in an emailed letter to VA employees.
Why was Columbia’s VA Director relocated without reason? It depends on who you ask
NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son

Latest News

Parents sue after teen dies in boat crash
Former mayor of West Columbia Bobby E. Horton dies at 87
Firearms seized from illegal carriers
Missing person search