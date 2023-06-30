Deputies investigating afternoon shooting after man dies at hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive around 3:20 p.m. on June 29.

At the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound lying down on the ground in a parking lot.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment in the upper body area.

He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.