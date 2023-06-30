SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Authorities launch homicide investigation into Columbia inmate’s death

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the death of an inmate at Broad...
According to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the death of an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution (BRCI) is being investigated as a suspected homicide.(Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the death of an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution (BRCI) is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

SCDC reported James Pennington died in his cell and an autopsy will be performed.

Pennington’s record show he is from the Cherokee County and has been at BRCI since 2021. His records also state was a ward keeper assistant until June 6 and he was expected to be released in 2025 after serving 10 years.

The case is being investigated by the SCDC Inspector General’s office, SLED and the Richland County Coroner’s office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEWMAN
Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

Latest News

River Bluff High School principal and family injured in car crash in Hilo, Hawaii.
Lexington County School District One releases statement from principal involved in Hawaii crash
Eric Fetzer
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat this holiday weekend
Soldiers help set up in preparation for Fort Jackson's Independence Day Celebration on...
It takes a small army to put on Fort Jackson’s Fourth of July celebration