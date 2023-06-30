Authorities launch homicide investigation into Columbia inmate’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the death of an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution (BRCI) is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

SCDC reported James Pennington died in his cell and an autopsy will be performed.

Pennington’s record show he is from the Cherokee County and has been at BRCI since 2021. His records also state was a ward keeper assistant until June 6 and he was expected to be released in 2025 after serving 10 years.

The case is being investigated by the SCDC Inspector General’s office, SLED and the Richland County Coroner’s office.

