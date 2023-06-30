Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing teen was recovered from Lake Hartwell on Saturday.

Deputies say the body of 18-year old Luiz Pontez was located just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say Pontez drowned in the lake and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Luiz Pontez (Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene of a missing persons case on Sunny Shore Lane on Friday.

Deputies say Pontez was staying at a lakefront home on the street with a group of friends.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said emergency management and detectives were on scene along with deputies and the dive team. Air and water drones were used in the search.

Officials say they’re still investigating.

Deputies and dive team searching for missing teen on Sunny Shore Lane in Anderson. (FOX Carolina)

