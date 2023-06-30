After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New records show the bus driver in a crash that left 17 students injured has faced financial and professional consequences.

Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben Earl Alverson Jr. was behind the wheel of a Lexington School District 1 bus that pulled in front of a truck in May.

A trooper wrote Alverson a ticket for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Lexington County Court records show Alverson forfeited the $232.50 fine, meaning he paid the money and the court views the case as a conviction.

The Department of Education released a letter it sent to Alverson on June 2, stating the department has suspended his bus driver’s license. He will have the opportunity for a hearing on the issue if he chooses.

A spokesperson for the department told WIS the department cannot yet confirm if Alverson has received the letter.

The spokesperson for Lexington 1 confirmed to WIS that Alverson resigned from the district earlier this month.

Lexington County court records show Alverson was cited for speeding and possession of a suspended license in the 1990′s, but has otherwise only faced seatbelt violations.

Attempts to contact Alverson for this story were unsuccessful.

