Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office reports two deputies were hospitalized after they were exposed to fentanyl while arresting a suspect.

On Wednesday, June 28, deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver that almost struck several vehicles near the traffic circle said detectives.

When deputies located the driver, Tammy Rodgers, she was unsteady on her feet. While arresting and transporting Rodgers, a deputy was exposed to fentanyl becoming ill with exposure to fentanyl symptoms said investigators.

The ill deputy was able to administer herself with Narcan and radio for help. Deputies responded to assist the arresting deputy and while administering medical aid, another deputy was exposed to fentanyl according to detectives.

Officials said Both deputies were transported to Lexington Medical Center for treatment and both are expected to be okay.

Sheriff Josh Price stated, “These are the dangers we face every day as law enforcement officers. I’m proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. There were many heroes involved with today’s incident.”

Rodgers was arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl and is being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.

