Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a mother and her 2-year-old son who were last seen in Beaufort before driving back to Sumter.

The family of Sophia Vandam, 20, and Matayo Vandam, 2, say they have not heard from her since she left the Beaufort area and law enforcement has not been able to contact her according to officers.

Detectives say her car was found at her home and it is unclear at this time where they might have gone or if they are riding with someone or walking.

If you see them or know where they can be found, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or dial 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.