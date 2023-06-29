SkyView
Sumter police searching for missing mother with young son

Police are searching for 20-year-old Sophia and her 2-year-old son, Matayo.
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing mom and her son.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a mother and her 2-year-old son who were last seen in Beaufort before driving back to Sumter.

The family of Sophia Vandam, 20, and Matayo Vandam, 2, say they have not heard from her since she left the Beaufort area and law enforcement has not been able to contact her according to officers.

Detectives say her car was found at her home and it is unclear at this time where they might have gone or if they are riding with someone or walking.

If you see them or know where they can be found, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or dial 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

