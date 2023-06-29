Soda City Live: Town of Irmo Independence Day Laser Show

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Irmo is celebrating Independence Day with a laser show.

The laser show will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Irmo Community Park.

Gates open at 7 p.m. but the show will begin at 9 p.m.

The event is free for anyone to enjoy and free hotdogs will be given out.

Town of Irmo Independence Day laser show (Town of Irmo)

