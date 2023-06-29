Soda City Live: Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day, this event may be for you.

The 35th annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray will take place on Saturday, July 1.

Starting around noon a patriotic boat parade will begin and winners will receive prizes.

The light show will start around 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from Spence Island and Dreher Island.

Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks (Town of Lexington)

For more on this event, click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.