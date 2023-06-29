SkyView
Soda City Live: Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day, this event may be for you.

The 35th annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray will take place on Saturday, July 1.

Starting around noon a patriotic boat parade will begin and winners will receive prizes.

The light show will start around 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from Spence Island and Dreher Island.

Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks
Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks(Town of Lexington)

For more on this event, click the link here.

