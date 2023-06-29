Soda City Live: City of Columbia Parking Services announces 2023 Amnesty Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Parking Services has announced an amnesty program. Citizens will have the opportunity to have all late fees forgiven that are 30 days up to 3 years old. This program only applies to parking citations and not traffic citations. The program will run for only 30 days, from July 01, 2023, through July 31, 2023.

In order to participate in this program citizens must do the following:

Citizens must go into the office at 820 Washington Street between the hours of 8:30 am-5:00 pm.

A citizen can only apply for amnesty one time.

Citizens must provide the citation or vehicle plate in order for staff to research all citations associated with the vehicle tag. Citizens that have multiple vehicles must provide all tag numbers at this time.

All payments are due at the time of the request. Late fees will revert if full payment is not received.

Online payments are not eligible for amnesty.

The application can be found on the parking services’ website by clicking here.

