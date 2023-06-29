SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: City of Columbia Parking Services announces 2023 Amnesty Program

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Parking Services has announced an amnesty program. Citizens will have the opportunity to have all late fees forgiven that are 30 days up to 3 years old. This program only applies to parking citations and not traffic citations. The program will run for only 30 days, from July 01, 2023, through July 31, 2023.

In order to participate in this program citizens must do the following:

  • Citizens must go into the office at 820 Washington Street between the hours of 8:30 am-5:00 pm.
  • A citizen can only apply for amnesty one time.
  • Citizens must provide the citation or vehicle plate in order for staff to research all citations associated with the vehicle tag. Citizens that have multiple vehicles must provide all tag numbers at this time.
  • All payments are due at the time of the request. Late fees will revert if full payment is not received.
  • Online payments are not eligible for amnesty.

The application can be found on the parking services’ website by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter
Sumter County deputy hits 2 pedestrians on the way to manhunt, 1 dies at hospital a week later
Dr. David Omura’s exit from his position was announced in an emailed letter to VA employees.
Why was Columbia’s VA Director relocated without reason? It depends on who you ask
Deputies investigating after shooting outside Midlands restaurant sends one to hospital.
Man injured after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii

Latest News

Soda City Live: Lake Murray Boat Parade and Fireworks
Soda City Live: Lake Murray 4th of July Boat Parade and Fireworks
Soda City Live: City of Columbia parking amnesty program
Soda City Live: Independence Day laser show
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Boat Parade and Fireworks
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Boat Parade and Fireworks