Parents of Kershaw County boat crash victim file lawsuit in the death of their son

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The parents of the 15-year-old teen who died in a fatal boating incident in May are suing the drivers of the boats and five unidentified gas stations or convenience stores.

The crash happened at 10:16 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Wateree River near Pine Tree Creek.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, Camden High School student Chase Newman died on the scene when the boat he was on was hit by another one.

West later confirmed the driver of the boat Newman was in was his grandson, Zachary Cameron. West said his grandson tried his best to turn away from the boat but they still collided.

On June 26, Newman’s parents, Melissa Branham and Shane Newman filed a lawsuit claiming Cameron was under the influence of alcohol while operating the boat when the crash happened.

Further allegations state Cameron was already drinking by the time Newman arrived to the sandbar by 4 p.m. that day and Cameron “had little trouble” buying alcohol from the five gas stations or convenience stores because of his political connections in Kershaw County as the West’s grandson. It also claimed Cameron’s reputation allowed him to avoid the consequences of underage drinking, disorderly conduct, and reckless boating.

According to court documents, the five entities illegally sold alcohol to Cameron, who was under 21 years old.

Witness statements listed in the lawsuit claimed West actively engaged with law enforcement and “inserted” himself into the investigation as officers began to arrive at the scene. Court documents stated West told law enforcement he had checked the kids, including his grandson for alcohol and that alcohol was not a factor.

Further witness statements stated law enforcement along with West, told Cameron and Mathis and the other kids at the scene to dispose of any residual trash in the boats, which would include any indicia of alcohol, according to court documents.

In the weeks after the crash, the lawsuit stated Cameron “supposedly discussed how drunk he was on the night [Newman] lost his life” and accused Cameron of getting arrested or charged for drunk and disorderly conduct along with a ticket for reckless boating before the crash at the Carolina Cup, which was held April 1.

Trent Mathis, the driver of the other boat that crashed into Newman’s, is included in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Mathis didn’t use reasonable care while operating his boat and accused him of running it in the middle of the river, driving close to other watercraft, and not regarding speed and lighting conditions.

The lawsuit said Newman’s parents are entitled to “actual, consequential and punitive damages” against the five gas stations or convenience stores in addition to “consequential and punitive damages” against all of the defendants — both in an amount determined by a jury.

You can read the lawsuit in its entirety here:

Kershaw County Sheriff released a statement on their Facebook page that said in part:

“Neither of the responding KCSO deputies are originally from Kershaw County. Neither deputy knew anyone involved or their families. Neither deputy observed any indicators of alcohol use nor did they see any evidence being compromised ... I look forward to the day both deputies’ body camera footage can be released to the public. Until that day comes, I have confidence in all the agencies currently involved with this investigation.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

