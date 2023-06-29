SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii

River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash...
River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash during a vacation in Hawaii.(River Bluff High School)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash during a vacation in Hawaii.

River Bluff High School academic dean for innovation, Meg Huggins, sent a letter on Thursday informing parents and students of the accident.

Huggins said Radius Church is organizing a community gathering at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to offer support for school members.

You can find Huggin’s full letter below:

“Hello Gator Family,

You may be hearing some news about Principal Jacob Smith and his family.

We know that the Smith family was in a serious car accident during their vacation in Hawaii. We have heard that some of the family members may have injuries.

We know you may have additional questions, but this is all we know at this time. We will update you as soon as we are able.

Radius Church is organizing a community gathering at 1:30 p.m. today to offer support to the Gator Family.”

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes
Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter
Sumter County deputy hits 2 pedestrians on the way to manhunt, 1 dies at hospital a week later
Dr. David Omura’s exit from his position was announced in an emailed letter to VA employees.
Why was Columbia’s VA Director relocated without reason? It depends on who you ask
Deputies investigating after shooting outside Midlands restaurant sends one to hospital.
Man injured after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport

Latest News

The defense team of a prominent Midlands Mexican restaurant owner who stands trial for the...
Judge denies motion for mistrial in murder case involving Midlands restauranteur Greg Leon
Sumter police searching for missing mother and young son
Rip current safety
Dear Evan Hanson coming to Koger Center for the Arts