Lexington County School District One high school principal involved in car crash in Hawaii

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a car crash during a vacation in Hawaii.

River Bluff High School academic dean for innovation, Meg Huggins, sent a letter on Thursday informing parents and students of the accident.

Huggins said Radius Church is organizing a community gathering at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to offer support for school members.

You can find Huggin’s full letter below:

“Hello Gator Family,

You may be hearing some news about Principal Jacob Smith and his family.

We know that the Smith family was in a serious car accident during their vacation in Hawaii. We have heard that some of the family members may have injuries.

We know you may have additional questions, but this is all we know at this time. We will update you as soon as we are able.

Radius Church is organizing a community gathering at 1:30 p.m. today to offer support to the Gator Family.”

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

