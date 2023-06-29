Former West Columbia mayor passes away at age 87

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced Thursday the passing of the former mayor of West Columbia, Bobby E. Horton at the age of 87.

“I am incredibly grateful for all that Bobby Horton has done for our city during his long service and for me personally. I know of no better public servant and no better man than Mayor Bobby. I am so glad he is now back home with Mrs. Kay,” said current West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles.

According to city officials, Horton served as mayor from 2004-2011 and 2015-2019 and on the city council from 1977-1989.

Officials said Horton was an integral part of building the Lake Murray Water Treatment Facility in the late 1980s which made West Columbia the largest wholesale water provider in Lexington County.

Horton spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, improving public services, and fostering economic prosperity, stated city officials.

“The City of West Columbia expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mayor Bobby Horton during this difficult time. Mayor Horton was a dear friend and mentor. He enabled city employees to accomplish lasting improvements for West Columbia. His support for city employees and city leadership will continue to inspire us as we serve West Columbia,” said city administrator Brian Carter.

Horton was described by city officials as a compassionate and caring individual who genuinely cared about the well-being of the residents of West Columbia and those around him.

