Enjoy the red, white, and blue fireworks - legally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to celebrate the red, white, and blue as we approach the July 4th holiday. Before you set off your fireworks, there are some new rules you need to know.

Councilman Derrek Pugh of Richland County joined WIS TV Midday with details on this new ordinance that goes into effect Saturday, July 1.

Here’s specific information from the Richland County government:

When does the Fireworks Ordinance take effect? The Fireworks Ordinance takes effect on July 1, 2023.

What does the ordinance prohibit? The ordinance makes it unlawful for a person to use, discharge, shoot or ignite fireworks or similar explosives within unincorporated Richland County between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Persons may not:

§ Negligently, recklessly, or intentionally direct the discharge of fireworks toward a structure, animal or person

§ Intentionally detonate fireworks upon the land of another without express prior consent

§ Intentionally dump, throw, drop, deposit, discard or otherwise fire onto another’s property without express prior consent

§ Offer for sale or sell permissible fireworks to children under the age of 16, unless accompanied by a parent

§ Ignite or detonate fireworks within 600 feet of a church, hospital or public school unless authorized by the proper officials or managers of the property during the times allowable

§ Ignite or detonate fireworks within or discharge from a motor vehicle

§ Place or throw an ignited firework into a motor vehicle

Are there exceptions to the ordinance? Yes, fireworks may be used until 1 a.m. on July 5 and Jan. 1.

Does the ordinance prohibit the use of fireworks during daylight hours? No, the ordinance does not prohibit the use of fireworks during daylight hours.

What are the penalties associated with the Fireworks Ordinance? A violation of the ordinance is punishable by a civil penalty of up to:

§ $500 for a 1st offense

§ $750 for a 2nd offense

§ $1,000 for a 3rd or subsequent offense

What is the time period for subsequent violations? The time period for second and third violations are for those occurring within five years of the previous violation.

