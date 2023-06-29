Judge denies motion for mistrial in murder case of Midlands restauranteur Greg Leon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge denied a motion for a mistrial after the defense team of a prominent Midlands Mexican restaurant owner who stands trial for the murder of his wife’s alleged lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016 is arguing for a mistrial.

Greg Leon — known for his San Jose Mexican chain — is on trial for killing Arturo Bravo Santos in the back seat of his Toyota Tundra on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

#HappeningNow — Greg Leon defense team is arguing for a mistrial in the 2016 murder case of Arturo Bravo Santos

Leon’s wife, Rachel Leon, was partially undressed in the backseat at the time of the killing.

The trial was delayed several times over the last few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty in finding interpreters for the case.

