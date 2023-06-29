SkyView
Judge denies motion for mistrial in murder case of Midlands restauranteur Greg Leon

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge denied a motion for a mistrial after the defense team of a prominent Midlands Mexican restaurant owner who stands trial for the murder of his wife’s alleged lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016 is arguing for a mistrial.

Greg Leon — known for his San Jose Mexican chain — is on trial for killing Arturo Bravo Santos in the back seat of his Toyota Tundra on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Leon’s wife, Rachel Leon, was partially undressed in the backseat at the time of the killing.

The trial was delayed several times over the last few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty in finding interpreters for the case.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

