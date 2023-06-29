Columbia police seize guns from individuals who cannot legally carry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports law enforcement seized multiple guns from people who cannot legally carry them.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers continue to seize guns from those who cannot legally carry them. Here's the latest snapshot of the types of firearms seized. From an AR-15 rifle to multiple pistols & two located during an attempted murder & an armed robbery investigation. pic.twitter.com/AW3lrnncyU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 29, 2023

Investigators say officers seized an AR-15 rifle and multiple pistols, and two confiscated firearms were located during an attempted murder and an armed robbery investigation.

