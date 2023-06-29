SkyView
Columbia police seize guns from individuals who cannot legally carry

Columbia police seized multiple firearms.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports law enforcement seized multiple guns from people who cannot legally carry them.

Investigators say officers seized an AR-15 rifle and multiple pistols, and two confiscated firearms were located during an attempted murder and an armed robbery investigation.

