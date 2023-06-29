Active shooter training continues in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement partners across Newberry County are channeling manpower and weaponry through a comprehensive field exercise at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School.

The annual program, designated Active Assailant Response Training, consists of multiple active shooter scenarios designed by officers, for officers.

The simulations consist of officers and deputies working in tandem to secure the schoolhouse with the help of nonlethal training rounds across a host of weapons.

“We get [local law enforcement] together and run through different scenarios that we have come up with. Making a response team to actively… get into the school and engage in the scenario,” said Major Robert Dennis of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

The NCSO, which leads the annual exercise, is joined by city and down officers from across the county as well as real 911 dispatchers.

Dennis told WIS the simulations are intended to build confidence with local first responders and the personnel they communicate with in the event of an active tragedy.

Sheriff Lee Foster continued the conversation by saying he anticipates over 100 men and women to participate in the mandatory training which features anywhere from new hires to seasoned professionals.

The sheriff told WIS that no two simulations are the exact same and that the techniques learned could be applied to any set of circumstances involving an active assailant.

As well as in-county, the NCSO, and their municipal partners could apply the active shooter training to service calls across the Midlands if the need arises.

Foster said that while this week’s training is necessary, no law enforcement personnel hopes that the need will arise to apply it.

“If in the event something like this happens, our citizens, our community will know and say our law enforcement has got it. And they’re going to respond to whatever the event is and control it,” concluded Dennis.

The five-day exercise ends this Friday.

