Why was Columbia’s VA Director relocated without reason? It depends on who you ask

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A change in leadership at the Columbia Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System has prompted weeks of internal and public speculation as to why.

Dr. David Omura, the Director/CEO of Columbia’s VA system since being appointed in 2017, was reassigned to a temporary position within a separate office earlier this month.

On June 7, 2023, Omura’s exit was announced in a letter emailed to VA employees by Dr. David M. Walker, Network Director for the VA Southeast Network (VISN7).

VISN7 is the VA’s fourth largest healthcare network that oversees approximately 22,000 employees and eight major medical facilities, including the W.J.B. Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Within the letter provided to WIS by several employees, Dr. Walker said Omura was being detailed to the Office of Integrated Veterans Care (IVC) for an indefinite but “special” assignment.

The following week, two eyewitnesses reportedly saw Omura escorted from his medical center office by police officers.

Since his temporary detail was announced, a series of article updates disclaimed by the author as rumors were published on a thread within MilitaryCorruption.com.

The rumors were not confirmed or negated by VA spokespersons upon our inquiry.

In VISN7′s official statement to WIS, they wrote:

“The Columbia VA Health Care System Director, David Omura, is on a temporary detail. John Merkle has been appointed as Acting Director, effective June 18, 2023. The VA Southeast Network remains committed to maintaining the highest level of care and service to our Veteran community.”

Upon further request, WIS spoke with the Director of Communications for VISN7 who respectfully denied comment on Omura’s personnel actions.

They went on to say that VISN7 could not add any more to the official statement provided to WIS, but that it could change in the future.

