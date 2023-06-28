SkyView
Sheriff’s office: Sumter Co. investigator in deadly crash has history of crashes

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed June’s deadly crash was not the first crash for the investigator involved.

Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner said Investigator Elisha McDonald has been involved in “more than one” crash, but it was not immediately clear how many.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a June crash where McDonald’s car swerved off the street in Sumter, killing 62-year-old Hercules Sumter.

Gardner said the other crashes have been reviewed by an “accident review board” made up of county employees.

“There has been disciplinary action. I can’t discuss what those actions were at this time, I don’t have them in front of me,” he said.

Gardner said deputies do receive annual driving training. McDonald has been placed on administrative leave and is still being paid by the office.

Her Criminal Justice Academy file and Sumter County Court records do not reflect any traffic tickets or other issues with her driving.

Gardner said he’s spoken with McDonald and she expressed remorse. He said McDonald was responding to a call for backup and pointed to the wet conditions on the road.

WIS Chief Meteorologist Adam Clark confirmed there was more than an inch of rain in Sumter on the day of the fatal crash.

“In route to the backup officer, it appears she lost control of her vehicle,” he said.

He declined to give an opinion on whether she was driving safely, stating it is under investigation. However, he repeatedly referred to the incident as an “accident.”

Gardner said the office is offering its condolences to Sharper’s family.

WIS met with several members of Sharper’s family on Wednesday. They described him as a “playful” personality.

Sharper’s brother-in-law Bill Lemon described him as a “gentle giant.”

“When he walked into a room, he automatically gets attention because of his size and his gentle smile,” he said.

His brother Everette Sharper described him as a “fun-loving person.”

“He never seen a stranger, he talked to everybody,” he said.

His sister Doris Lemon expressed frustration with the sheriff’s office and the pace at which it released information.

“There wasn’t anything on Facebook, news, newspaper, anything. It was just like it didn’t happen. To me it seems like they were hiding something,” she said.

WIS has submitted a Freedom of Information request for the details of the crashes and how the sheriff’s office handled them.

