Sec. Buttigieg, and Rep. Clyburn tout infrastructure projects in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congressman Jim Clyburn are visiting the historic Rail-road Corner in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, June 28, to tout infrastructure initiatives.

According to a press release, nearly $23 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is headed to the Railroad Corner Redevelopment project.

Buttigieg and Clyburn will make the announcement Wednesday morning, with project funding will go towards connecting the campuses of South Carolina State University and Claflin University to downtown Orangeburg through the construction of a pedestrian bridge over two highways and railroad tracks.

The project also includes funding for a public transit stop, electric vehicle, and bicycle charging stations, and a public parking garage.

Officials say the improvements will lead to a higher quality of life, attract new businesses and improve pedestrian safety.

The Railroad Corner is a historically significant location in the City of Orangeburg, it was once a thriving hub for African American businesses, dating back to as early as the mid-20th century.

It‘s also a mid-point between the two sites of the Orangeburg Massacre.

