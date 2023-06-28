SkyView
Man injured after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating

Deputies investigating after shooting outside Midlands restaurant sends one to hospital.
Deputies investigating after shooting outside Midlands restaurant sends one to hospital.(Pexels via MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a Midlands restaurant.

Deputies said they responded around 2:30 a.m. on June 28 to McCary’s Bar and Grill on 851 Bush River Road for an initial call to disperse a large group of people that had gathered in the parking lot. While they were on the way, deputies were notified that a shooting had just happened.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a bystander was rendering aid to a 41-year-old man on the ground who had been shot in the lower body, the man was then rushed to the hospital for treatment according to deputies.

Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting and if you have any information about the incident you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at Crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

