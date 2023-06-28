SkyView
Lexington County Coroner identifies driver who died after tractor-trailer collided with a tow truck

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has named the driver who died after a tractor-trailer collided with a tow truck Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified 63-year-old Walter Elliot Wilkins as the victim who died around 3:10 p.m. on June 27. Coroner Fisher adds Wilkins was traveling westbound on Fairview Road on a tractor-trailer when he struck a tow truck attempting to turn westbound on Fairview Road from Bob Shumpert Road.

Wilkins was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash adds an official, he was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained while the driver of the tow truck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the collision.

