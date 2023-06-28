Irmo Fire District: 1 person hurt in apartment fire

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) -According to Irmo Fire District (IFD), their units responded to an apartment fire where one person received minor injuries.

IFD said firefighters quickly contained the fire — which was located on Butternut Lane — and saved the building.

A Facebook post by IFD said they were joined by Lexington County Fire and Columbia Fire, who provided assistance.

