Irmo Fire District: 1 person hurt in apartment fire

IRMO APARTMENT FIRE
IRMO APARTMENT FIRE(Irmo Fire District (IFD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) -According to Irmo Fire District (IFD), their units responded to an apartment fire where one person received minor injuries.

IFD said firefighters quickly contained the fire — which was located on Butternut Lane — and saved the building.

A Facebook post by IFD said they were joined by Lexington County Fire and Columbia Fire, who provided assistance.

