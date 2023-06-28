Fort Jackson opens its gates to the public for Fourth of July celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson is opening its gates to the public to commemorate the nation’s independence.

Their annual Fourth of July celebration — which is free — is happening at the installation’s Hilton Field on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m.

There will be food, live music, amusement rides and fireworks.

The master of ceremony kicks off two free concerts beginning at 6 p.m.

Headlining the evening is American country music artist Blanco Brown.

“Combining his urban and rural roots growing up in Georgia, Brown blurs the line between country and rap in what he proudly calls, ‘Trailer Trap,’” Fort Jackson said.

Brooks Herring — a Navy veteran and South Carolina native — is set to open for Brown.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, towels, and blankets.

Fort Jackson asked people coming from off post to use Gate 4, Boyden Arbor Road to access Hilton Field.

The installation also provided additional information about post access and items allowed inside:

People may bring a small cooler, filled with a few items but not enough to compete with the business sales

Everyone older than 16 must possess a valid state or government issued identification card for entry

The vehicle driver must possess a valid driver’s license, valid proof of insurance and a valid registration

Motorcycle riders must also conform to Department of Defense regulations to enter post and the requirements include wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet, full-fingered gloves, long pants, over the ankle boots, and long-sleeved shirt/jacket

Additionally, all visitors should be aware that random vehicle searches will be conducted at the gates

For the safety of all of our guests, prohibited items can be found on Jackson.armymwr.com website

Fort Jackson hopes to honor our Nation and also provide a great event for on post personnel as well as our partners and community members.

