FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More heat continues for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hotter temperatures continue to track up for our region as the week continues, peaking this weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Hot and humid conditions remain this week with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Heat index values will likely reach the triple digits by the weekend!

Weekend conditions look to remain very hot with some spotty storm chances.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A good Wednesday morning! Sunny & hot weather looks to move in for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index pushing close to triple digits by the end of the work week, with humidity back on the increase towards the weekend.

Looking ahead to next weekend, which is the start of the 4th of July holiday, the heat looks to continue with highs in the middle 90s but there is the chance for some spotty showers and storms both afternoons, as humidity continues on its climb. Please be careful during this hot stretch!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: More sunshine with even hotter temperatures as highs push to the mid-90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s, with stray showers & storms possible.

Saturday: Humid with good deal of hazy sun and a couple storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s again.

Sunday: Highs push just above 90 degrees for most with partly sunny skies and a few spotty storms around.

