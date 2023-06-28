Biden-Harris administration announces funding for 162 community led infrastructure projects

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congressman Jim Clyburn visited the historic Rail-road Corner in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, June 28, to tout new funding for 162 community-led infrastructure projects as part of the Investing in America Agenda.

According to a press release, nearly $23 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is headed to the Orangeburg Railroad Corner Redevelopment project that will go towards a pedestrian bridge, and a multi-modal transit hub to better connect Orangeburg neighborhoods, South Carolina State University and Claflin University campuses to downtown Orangeburg.

The RAISE grant program, expanded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, supports communities of all sizes, with half of the FY2023 funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas according to a press release.

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.” added Buttigieg.

Seventy percent of the grants are going to projects in regions defined as an Area of Persistent Poverty or a Historically Disadvantaged Community.

Officials say the improvements will lead to a higher quality of life, attract new businesses, and improve pedestrian safety.

The Railroad Corner is a historically significant location in the City of Orangeburg, it was once a thriving hub for African American businesses, dating back to as early as the mid-20th century.

