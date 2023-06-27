U.S. Secretary of Energy to visit Midlands EV facility to spotlight clean energy in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is traveling to a Columbia electric vehicle facility on June 27 to showcase how electric vehicle chargers are being made in the U.S.A.

Granholm will be promoting how electric vehicle charging is a reliable and seamless experience.

According to Energy, Granholm will also meet with S.C. Representative Jim Clyburn to discuss how President Joe Biden is investing in providing opportunities to help the South lead the nation in the clean energy transition.

Columbia has an ambitious goal to reach 100% clean and renewable energy by 2036 and currently, South Carolina has over 1.5 GW of solar, wind, and storage capacity says officials.

Administrators add that South Carolina currently has over 1,000 public EV charging ports and the state will be receiving almost $15 million in federal funding to help build out more EV charging stations.

For more information about South Carolina’s involvement in clean energy, visit Energy.

