United States Air Force celebrating 100 of air refueling with flyover above state capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Air Force has been utilizing aerial refueling for 100 years, and to celebrate a century of air refueling, the military branch invites the public to observe flyovers of air refuelers above communities, and one flyover is happening right in the Midlands.

According to the Air Force Material Command, The flyover will start with the KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina.

The route will be highlighted with visible landmarks in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Landmarks and approximate local times are as follows:

11:15 a.m. Cape Coral Bridge – Ft. Meyers, FL

11:30 a.m. Florida State Capital, Tallahassee, FL

11:45 a.m. Key West – Key West, FL

12:20 p.m. Miami Beach – Miami, FL

12:30 p.m. Georgia State Capitol – Atlanta, GA

12:30 p.m. South Palm Beach – South Palm Beach, FL

12:50 p.m. Tidal Cove Beach – Sebastian, FL

1:00 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA

1:10 p.m. Interstate 4/Hwy 98 Intersection – Lakeland, FL

1:15 p.m. South Carolina Capitol, Columbia, S.C.

1:25 p.m. Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, FL

1:40 p.m. Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Charleston, S.C.

2:40 p.m. University of Florida Stadium – Gainesville, FL

2:45 p.m. Ocala, FL

3:00 p.m. Busch Gardens, Tampa, FL

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

On June 27, 1923. 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter accomplished the first aerial refueling a press release read.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”

