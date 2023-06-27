SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter County deputy hits 2 pedestrians on the way to manhunt, 1 dies at hospital a week later

Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter
Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter(Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County deputy crashed into a utility pole, lost control of their vehicle, then crashed into two pedestrians and at least one parked car on June 21, according to the State Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened on South Lafayette Drive and East Fulton Street while deputies were responding to a manhunt, authorities said.

Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis said a fugitive had escaped from an officer earlier that day.

One of the pedestrians, Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter, died in the crash on Monday at Prisma Health in Richland County.

Sheriff of Sumter County says that the deputy involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave.

State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Columbia police chief wants nightclub shutdown after numerous violent incidents were linked to...
Columbia Police Chief wants a Vista nightclub shut down after multiple shootings in area

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps warming up this week!
Deputies were called to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center around 9 p.m. Monday after...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Trevor Irvin
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting death of co-worker
Columbia police investigating shooting off of Farrow Road.
Columbia police investigates shooting at home near Farrow Road