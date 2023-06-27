Sumter County deputy hits 2 pedestrians on the way to manhunt, 1 dies at hospital a week later

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County deputy crashed into a utility pole, lost control of their vehicle, then crashed into two pedestrians and at least one parked car on June 21, according to the State Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened on South Lafayette Drive and East Fulton Street while deputies were responding to a manhunt, authorities said.

Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis said a fugitive had escaped from an officer earlier that day.

One of the pedestrians, Hercules Sharper, 62, from Sumter, died in the crash on Monday at Prisma Health in Richland County.

Sheriff of Sumter County says that the deputy involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave.

State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

