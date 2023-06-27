WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Supreme Court hears oral arguments in challenge to six-week abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday in the challenge to the state’s new six-week abortion law.

Arguments are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

You can watch the livestream here.

