SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Town of Lexington hosting Independence Day event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kickoff Independence weekend with the Town of Lexington.

As they host their Independence Day Celebration at the Icehouse Amphitheater!

The two hundred 46th Army Band will play a concert beginning at 7 p.m. and there will be a show of fireworks to follow.

Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument, and any public parking lot in the Downtown Area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Columbia police chief wants nightclub shutdown after numerous violent incidents were linked to...
Columbia Police Chief wants a Vista nightclub shut down after multiple shootings in area

Latest News

Market at Richland Library
Soda City Live: Market at Richland Library
Soda City Live: Fireworks safety
Soda City Live: Firework Safety Tips
New grocery store addresses food desert
Soda City Live: Grocery store to end food desert status in Broad River District
Soda City Live: Fireworks safety
Soda City Live: Firework safety