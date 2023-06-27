Soda City Live: Town of Lexington hosting Independence Day event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kickoff Independence weekend with the Town of Lexington.

As they host their Independence Day Celebration at the Icehouse Amphitheater!

The two hundred 46th Army Band will play a concert beginning at 7 p.m. and there will be a show of fireworks to follow.

Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument, and any public parking lot in the Downtown Area.

