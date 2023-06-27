SkyView
Soda City Live: Market at Richland Library

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Check out the artwork, produce, and more from local vendors at Richland Library’s Market!

The market is a great opportunity for prospective vendors and an opportunity for local authors.

More on the market here.

For authors interested in featuring their books at the library, click here.

