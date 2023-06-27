Soda City Live: Firework Safety Tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Independence Day is on Tuesday but many folks across the nation will be celebrating over the weekend.

Whether you are attending an event with fireworks or displaying fireworks at home, there are a few safety precautions you may want to keep in mind.

Columbia Fire Department Fire Marshal George Adams shares these tips:

· Always read and follow directions on all fireworks.

· Only use fireworks outside and away from your home, trees, or dry grass.

· Keep a fire extinguisher, hose, or bucket of water nearby when using fireworks.

· Adults should always handle fireworks. Not children.

· Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

· Never hold a lit firework in your hand.

· Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

· Wear protective eyeglasses and gloves.

· Consider attending a professional fireworks show.

