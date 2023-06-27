SkyView
Richland School District Two to decide on new superintendent

Richland School District Two Board of Trustees during meeting on June 27, 2023.
Richland School District Two Board of Trustees during meeting on June 27, 2023.(Ty Wilson)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight Richland School District Two is making its final decision on who the district’s next superintendent will be.

The candidates for the position are Dr. Nia Campbell, Chief Academic Officer for the Aurora Public Schools, Dr. Benjamin Henry, Regional Superintendent of the Polk County Schools, and Dr. Kim Moore, Assistant Superintendent of Career & Innovative Programs.

The search for a new superintendent began after the former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned during a school board meeting on January 17.

As the board went through steps to find a replacement it hired McPherson & Jacobson LLC, a national superintendent search firm.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

