Richland School District Two board selects Dr. Kim Moore as new superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Richland School District Two made its final decision on who the district’s next superintendent will be.

Dr. Kim Moore, Assistant Superintendent of Career & Innovative Programs in the Pasco County School District of Florida was selected as the district’s new leader.

In a 6 to 1 vote, Dr. Moore was selected to be in charge of more than 27,000 students.

She will become the sixth superintendent to lead Richland Two since 1985.

After the board’s vote, Dr.Moore stood up to address the board and the decision.

“I am committed to one thing and one thing only and that that is to provide the best educational experience for each student we are privileged to teach,” Dr. Moore said addressing the board and audience. “Education is my passion. It is the reason I get up every day and my joy,” said Dr.Moore.

The search for a new superintendent began after the former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned during a school board meeting on January 17.

As the board went through steps to find a replacement it hired McPherson & Jacobson LLC, a national superintendent search firm.

The board set a timeline of July 1 in place and stuck to its timeline.

