SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Deputies were called to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center around 9 p.m. Monday after...
Deputies were called to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center around 9 p.m. Monday after authorities said an inmate was found with multiple lacerations to his upper body.(Chris Joseph)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they are investigating a stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies were called to the jail around 9 p.m. Monday after authorities said an inmate was found with multiple lacerations to his upper body.

According to RCSD, when deputies arrived the victim was being taken to the hospital.

RCSD added the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Deputies investigating after shooting left one dead in Richland County.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Trevor Irvin
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting death of co-worker
Columbia police investigating shooting off of Farrow Road.
Columbia police investigates shooting at home near Farrow Road
Join the Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout on July 4th
Hermann Johnson, 59, was booked into Kershaw County Detention Center on June 25.
Kershaw County man charged with 10 counts of child sex crimes