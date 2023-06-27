Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they are investigating a stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies were called to the jail around 9 p.m. Monday after authorities said an inmate was found with multiple lacerations to his upper body.

According to RCSD, when deputies arrived the victim was being taken to the hospital.

RCSD added the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.