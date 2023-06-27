Richland County School District Two providing free meals to children this summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two will once again be providing free meals for any child 18 years or younger through the district’s Seamless Summer Option.
District administration says from June 5 - July 29, meals will be available for children Monday-Thursday at 27 school sites throughout the district.
Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and all meals must be eaten on-site adds district administration.
The free meals are possible through the federally-funded Seamless Summer Option according to officials.
A child up to the age of 18 can receive free breakfast and lunch from the following sites on the following dates:
June 5 - July 28
Bridge Creek Elementary School (Monday - Friday)
Forest Lake Elementary NASA Explorer School
Rice Creek Elementary School
June 5 - June 29
Jackson Creek Elementary School
Lake Carolina Elementary School Lower Campus
Polo Road Elementary School
Sandlapper Elementary School
Windsor Elementary School
June 12 - July 20
Westwood High School
Muller Road Middle School
Catawba Trail Elementary School
June 12 - June 29
Bethel Hanberry Elementary School
Lake Carolina Elementary School Upper Campus
Langford Elementary School
Lonnie B Nelson Elementary School
North Springs Elementary School
Pontiac Elementary School
Round Top Elementary School
Summit Parkway Middle School
Blythewood Academy
July 10 - July 20
Dent Middle School
Longleaf Middle School
Ridge View High School
For more information on the Summer Seamless Option, you can visit the Richland County School District Two website.
