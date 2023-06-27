Richland County School District Two providing free meals to children this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two will once again be providing free meals for any child 18 years or younger through the district’s Seamless Summer Option.

District administration says from June 5 - July 29, meals will be available for children Monday-Thursday at 27 school sites throughout the district.

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and all meals must be eaten on-site adds district administration.

The free meals are possible through the federally-funded Seamless Summer Option according to officials.

A child up to the age of 18 can receive free breakfast and lunch from the following sites on the following dates:

June 5 - July 28

Bridge Creek Elementary School (Monday - Friday)

Forest Lake Elementary NASA Explorer School

Rice Creek Elementary School

June 5 - June 29

Jackson Creek Elementary School

Lake Carolina Elementary School Lower Campus

Polo Road Elementary School

Sandlapper Elementary School

Windsor Elementary School

June 12 - July 20

Westwood High School

Muller Road Middle School

Catawba Trail Elementary School

June 12 - June 29

Bethel Hanberry Elementary School

Lake Carolina Elementary School Upper Campus

Langford Elementary School

Lonnie B Nelson Elementary School

North Springs Elementary School

Pontiac Elementary School

Round Top Elementary School

Summit Parkway Middle School

Blythewood Academy

July 10 - July 20

Dent Middle School

Longleaf Middle School

Ridge View High School

For more information on the Summer Seamless Option, you can visit the Richland County School District Two website.

