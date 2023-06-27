SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Columbia police chief wants nightclub shutdown after numerous violent incidents were linked to...
Columbia Police Chief wants a Vista nightclub shut down after multiple shootings in area

Latest News

Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
Richland School District Two Board of Trustees during meeting on June 27, 2023.
Richland School District Two to decide on new superintendent
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US