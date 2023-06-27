Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting death of co-worker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 11th Circuit Soliticitor’s Office reports a man was convicted in the shooting death of his co-worker.

Court administrators said Trevor Anthony Irvin, was convicted on Friday, June 23, by a Lexington County jury for shooting Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, 15 times after a 2021 altercation.

On June 24, 2021, Irvin shot and killed Jones in the Capitol Square Parking lot, across the street from the House of Raeford (Columbia Farms) chicken plant on Sunset Boulevard in the West Columbia area of Lexington County.

Evidence and testimony presented during the trial revealed Irvin worked as a line lead the House of Raeford while Jones and Irvin worked in the same section during the night shift.

According to court documents, Jones and his girlfriend were no longer working on the line Irvin primarily worked on due to prior disagreements. Testimony proved the day of the shooting, Irvin confronted Jones after the lunch break and a verbal altercation happened on the line Jones was assigned to.

A witness testified he had to move Irvin off the line to get him away from Jones and testimony revealed Irvin disrespected Jones and his girlfriend.

When Irvin was moved away from Jones, he told him he would “F*** [him] up in the parking lot.” Also during the trial, it was proven after the shift ended sometime around 6:30 a.m. Irvin and Jones ended up in the parking lot across the street and eventually at a gas station behind the shopping center where an altercation between the two happened.

West Columbia Police Department investigators obtained video surveillance from that gas station, and on the video around 6:38 a.m. Irvin can be seen pulling out his firearm and/or showing his firearm to Jones approximately seven times. During the altercation, Irvin throws a punch at Jones. Others intervened to separate the two.

The two ended up back in the parking lot and further testimony proved Irvin was standing on cars taunting Jones with surveillance footage supporting that claim.

Irvin then left the parking lot and testimony proved Irvin wanted Jones to fight him. Irvin slapped his own face telling Jones to, “hit me.” Irvin also threw air punches in an effort to get Jones to fight him. As soon as Jones decided to engage, Irvin shot Jones 15 times as Jones ducked and attempted to run away from the gunshots. Irvin continued to shoot Jones while he was on the ground. The autopsy revealed Jones sustained 15 gunshot wounds including gunshots to the head, abdomen, hand and back according to court documents.

Police were called to the scene but Irvin was not there when officers were but Irvin eventually returned. He approached a police officer and indicated he shot in self-defense. During the trial, Irvin testified in his own defense and told the jury he was in fear for his life at the time of the shooting. The evidence and testimony revealed Irvin did not act in self-defense. The jury ultimately convicted Irvin of murder after about an hour and a half of deliberations.

During the sentencing, family members addressed the court and said Jones’ death was “senseless” and “nobody wins here.”

Senior Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller and Deputy Solicitor Rhonda Patterson handled the trial of this case. The investigation was conducted by the West Columbia Police Department with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Irvin will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin serving his prison sentence.

