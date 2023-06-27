SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student

A father is suing the security company that employed a 20-year-old man who was charged with making a bomb threat to the school he worked at.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A father is suing the security company that employed a 20-year-old man who was charged with making a bomb threat to the school he worked at, Myrtle Beach High School.

Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee, Security Officer Coty Kennedy, tried to frame his son for a bomb threat against the school.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says Kennedy wrote a note threatening to “Blow up the School” back in March.

Kennedy took the note and placed it on the hallway floor near a 16-year-old student, according to the recently filed lawsuit.

After this, the 16-year-old was questioned without his parents by the school’s administration about the note for over an hour, the lawsuit states. Cook claims his son was repeatedly asked to confess to the crime.

In the lawsuit, Cook accuses Allied Security of negligence in their hiring and training of Kennedy. Kennedy, according to the suit, was known to engage in “inappropriate” behavior with students, such as vaping with them in the bathroom.

Police and the Horry County School District say Kennedy confessed to writing the note.

RELATED: Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer

Following the incident, the school district announced Kennedy “will no longer be affiliated with Horry County Schools.” Before his time at Myrtle Beach High School, Kennedy was fired from a different security officer gig in May 2022, the lawsuit states.

Cook is seeking a jury trial with unspecified damages.

Allied has not yet responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

A copy of the lawsuit can be viewed below:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Lexington County.
Trooper: Driver dead after vehicle overturned in Lexington County
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old girl that...
7-year-old girl dies after shooting being investigated as accidental
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible tonight
Deputies investigating after shooting left one dead in Richland County.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Deputies were called to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center around 9 p.m. Monday after...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Trevor Irvin
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting death of co-worker
Columbia police investigating shooting off of Farrow Road.
Columbia police investigates shooting at home near Farrow Road
Join the Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout on July 4th
Hermann Johnson, 59, was booked into Kershaw County Detention Center on June 25.
Kershaw County man charged with 10 counts of child sex crimes