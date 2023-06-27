Kershaw County man charged with 10 counts of child sex crimes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man is charged with 10 counts of child sex crimes.

Hermann Johnson, 59, was booked into Kershaw County Detention Center on June 25.

His bond was denied.

